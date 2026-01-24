Sabonis logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sabonis was brought off the bench for Friday's contest while continuing to manage a left knee injury that caused him to miss 27 straight games. The veteran big man ended up leading the Kings in both points and rebounds while finishing second in assist behind Malik Monk (seven), and it was the former's first double-double since Nov. 16 against the Spurs. The fact that Sabonis played 31 minutes is an encouraging sign, and he could reenter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pistons.