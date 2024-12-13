Sabonis notched 32 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 victory over the Pelicans.

De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan had excellent performances Thursday, but there's no question Sabonis carried the Kings to what ended up being a closer-than-expected win. The star big man recorded his fifth double-double in six outings in December. He's averaging 23.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since the beginning of the month. This was also the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance from any player in the current NBA season.