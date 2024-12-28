Sabonis (illness) participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis is officially listed as questionable Saturday after missing Sacramento's previous contest due to an illness. However, the star center's presence at shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Los Angeles.
