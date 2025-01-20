Sabonis totaled 29 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 victory over Washington.
Sabonis was dominant on both ends of the court and had an impressive final stat line, reaching his 19th consecutive double-double and entrenching himself even more as one of the best fantasy alternatives at the center position. Over that 19-game stretch, Sabonis is averaging a robust 20.5 points, 15.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a combined 1.1 steals-plus-blocks per game.
