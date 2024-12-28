Sabonis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Sabonis was absent from practice Friday and missed Thursday's loss to the Pistons, but the questionable tag leaves the door for him to return after a one-game absence. If he's unable to suit up, however, either Alex Len or Trey Lyles could get the start at center.
