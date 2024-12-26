Sabonis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sabonis has picked up an illness going into the Kings' upcoming game, a scenario that could result in them playing their first game without him since Nov. 18. Trey Lyles has started both of Sabonis' games that he has sat out this season, so it would not be surprising if the former does so should the latter be unavailable. That would not be ideal for a Kings team that has received 21.5 points, 15.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists averaged by Sabonis across his last eight games.