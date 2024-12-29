Sabonis racked up 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis returned after a one-game absence and posted a solid stat line, ending just three dimes away from recording what would've been his fifth triple-double of the season. He extended his double-double streak to nine contests, though, averaging a robust 20.7 points, 15.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in that stretch.