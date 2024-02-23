Huerter finished Thursday's 127-122 win over the Spurs with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.

Huerter posted his highest total in over a month during the victory. The former first-round pick has been the Achilles heel of the Kings' starting lineup, and while he occasionally shows flashes similar to Thursday's total, he's endured some horrible slumps. From late December to mid-January, Huerter scored in double digits only once over a 10-game stretch. His shot volume was up in Thursday's win, which is an encouraging sign.