Huerter was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. He'll finish with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block during 34 minutes.

With the Kings facing a double-digit deficit with a minute to play, Huerter's ejection will likely have no rotational impact. Huerter's next chance to play will come Friday against Denver.