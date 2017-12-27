Kings' Vince Carter: Picks up DNP-CD

Carter (rib) was available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers but did not see the floor.

Carter came into Tuesday nursing a strained muscle in his rib area, and while he was technically an option off the bench for Dave Joerger, the 40-year-old picked up his third straight DNP-CD. Much like several of his teammates', Carter's minutes have been difficult to predict this season. He's averaging 16.6 minutes per game in the month of December when he sees the floor, but he's also been a DNP-CD four times, while playing fewer than 10 minutes on two more occasions. Regardless, Carter can be ignored in fantasy leagues of nearly any size.