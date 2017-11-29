Knicks' Joakim Noah: Recalled from G-League

Noah was recalled from the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Noah was assigned to the G-League to help get him some game action while he remains outside of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation. Though he's returned to the NBA, it's far from a guarantee that he'll be integrated more into the Knicks' NBA rotation.

