Knicks' Joakim Noah: Recalled from G-League
Noah was recalled from the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Noah was assigned to the G-League to help get him some game action while he remains outside of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation. Though he's returned to the NBA, it's far from a guarantee that he'll be integrated more into the Knicks' NBA rotation.
