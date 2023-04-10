Davis closed with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Davis' scoring took a step back over the final three games of the season while a healthy LeBron James took on a larger share of the offensive burden, but the veteran center was at least able to close the campaign with his fourth consecutive double-double. After missing 20 consecutive games in the middle of the season with a stress injury in his right foot, Davis was an iron man upon his return to action in late January. He suited up in 31 of the Lakers' final 34 contests, averaging 24.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. Thanks in no small part to Davis' big close to the regular season, the Lakers were not only able to fight their way back into the playoff picture, but nearly avoided the Play-In Tournament entirely, finishing just one game behind the Warriors for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Davis and the Lakers will be back in action Tuesday versus the Timberwolves in the Play-In Tournament opener.