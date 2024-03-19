Davis (eye) is active Monday versus Atlanta, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis exited Saturday's loss to Golden State after 12 minutes upon suffering a corneal abrasion, but the team has been consistently optimistic on his status and he went through his typical warm-up procedure Monday, so he should be unrestricted in Monday's outing. LeBron James (ankle) has also been cleared for action Monday, bringing the Lakers' current rotation to full strength.
