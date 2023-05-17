Davis ended with 40 points (14-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Davis led all scorers with 40 points in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, adding five combined steals and blocks, turning in a dominant performance on both ends of the floor. Despite the loss, the Lakers will head into Game 2 full of confidence after pushing the Nuggets, overcoming a slow start. The Lakers will need Davis to be at his best on a nightly basis should they hope to upset the top-seeded Nuggets. Given what we have seen from him thus far in the playoffs, he certainly looks up to the challenge.