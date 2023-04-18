Davis is listed as probable for Game 2 versus the Grizzlies with a right foot stress injury, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Without saying as much, Davis is essentially getting the green light to suit up. the fact that his shoulder isn't listed as an issue on the report is additionally encouraging, as he was temporarily forced to leave Game 1 after suffering a "stinger." All signs point to Davis taking the floor and assuming his usual role as the Lakers look to claim a commanding 2-0 series lead in Memphis.