Davis (head) is probable for Friday's Game 6 against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis was escorted away from Wednesday's Game 5 in a wheelchair after taking a shot to the head, but he isn't in the league's concussion protocols and will likely be available Friday. He's averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 37.0 minutes per game over the first five matchups of the series.