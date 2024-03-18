The Lakers are optimistic that Davis (eye), who is officially listed as questionable, will be able to play Monday against Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis exited Saturday's game against the Warriors due to his injury, as his eye was swollen shut, and he was experiencing impaired vision. However, he regained his vision Sunday and is feeling better ahead of Monday's matchup. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will face any restrictions if he's able to suit up.