Davis (Achilles) is in the starting lineup to face the Warriors on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

In what has been a trend throughout the season, Davis was listed in the injury report but will be available here. The star big man, who's expected to have a chippy duel against Draymond Green all night long, has averaged 24.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 blocks across 36.0 minutes over his last 17 appearances.