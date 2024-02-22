Davis (Achilles/hip) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Despite having extra time off during the All-Star break, Davis remains on the Lakers' injury report with Achilles and hip issues -- the same injuries that consistently put him on the injury report in the first half of the season. However, he's likely to play Thursday in the opening leg of a back-to-back set, and he'll likely assume a larger usage rate with LeBron James (ankle) sidelined.