Davis is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to bilateral Achilles soreness and a left hip spasm, Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints reports.

Davis has suited up in four consecutive contests for the Lakers, averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.0 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game. Los Angeles commences a back-to-back versus Detroit and Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, which adds a notable factor to Davis' upcoming likelihood to play.