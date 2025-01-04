Davis (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Hawks.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to Portland with an ankle injury, Davis is back in action Friday and shouldn't face any minutes restrictions. The superstar big man is averaging 22.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals over his last seven games. It's a soft matchup for Davis against the Hawks, who rank 27th in the league in points per game allowed (119.4).