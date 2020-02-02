Cacok (foot) logged 16 minutes off the bench for the G League's South Bay Lakers in Saturday's 128-113 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist.

Cacok was cleared to play for the G League after being sidelined since Jan. 4 with a stress reaction in his foot. He'll likely ramp up his minutes over South Bay's next handful of games, but the two-way player's NBA debut could still be further off. The parent club doesn't have much of a need for the undrafted rookie while all of Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma are available in the frontcourt.