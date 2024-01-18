James recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 victory over the Mavericks.

In a somewhat rare occurrence, James finished the game without leading the Lakers in any standard statistical category, but he nonetheless posted the type of strong all-around stat line that fantasy managers have grown accustomed to. The future Hall of Famer finished just two boards and two assists shy of a triple-double while drilling a trio of triples and recording an efficient 10-for-19 overall shooting line. James has scored at least 25 points in four of his past six contests and is averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 dimes, 6.3 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 thefts over that span.