Doncic won't be available for the start of the Western Conference semifinals against Oklahoma City and is considered "week-to-week," Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic hasn't been doing "full-fledged running" or participating in full-contact sessions. While the Lakers apparently haven't ruled him out for the series altogether, Charania added that it is still a "slow path" regarding his recovery efforts from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The multi-time All-Star hasn't played in over a month after suffering the injury in the 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Still, even if Doncic is cleared to return during the postseason, it's logical to assume he will be limited for at least a few contests. In the meantime, Rui Hachimura is expected to remain in the starting lineup.