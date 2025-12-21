Doncic left Saturday's game versus the Clippers with a left leg contusion and will not return, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, but if there is some good news for the Lakers, it's that the team is off until Dec. 23. Dalton Knecht started the second half in his absence. Doncic finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.