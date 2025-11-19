Doncic produced 37 points (11-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-16 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 win over Utah.recordded his

Although James stole the headlines with his season debut, Doncic continued his torrid run of production and recorded his eighth double-double. Doncic was also a threat on defense, collecting four steals to match his second-highest scoring total of the season. Despite the supreme stat line, he coughed up the ball eight times in the loss, which marked his worst showing of the season in that category.