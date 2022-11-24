Beverley has been suspended three games for shoving Deandre Ayton during Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

Beverley was ejected from Tuesday's matchup late in the fourth quarter, and the league announced Thursday that his punishment was "based in part on Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike acts." He'll begin serving his suspension during Friday's game against the Spurs and won't be eligible to return until Nov. 30 against the Trail Blazers. Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Kendrick Nunn should see increased run in Beverley's absence.