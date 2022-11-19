Gabriel contributed 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 FT) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Pistons.

Gabriel not only reached double digits scoring for the first time all season but also added a season-high seven boards despite playing no more minutes than he has of late. Five free-throw attempts certainly aided his effort in this one, and there's nothing notable regarding his shot volume to anticipate repeat performances on this scale. Gabriel can be left on waiver wires in most formats.