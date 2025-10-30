Magic's Franz Wagner: Enjoys another solid scoring night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner logged 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 loss to Detroit.
Wagner cruised to another 20-point performance, marking his fourth in five appearances so far this season. He's been a reliable source of production in the scoring column in the early going of the 2025-26 campaign after averaging 24.2 points through 60 regular-season appearances a year ago.
