Grant started at point guard and logged nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Magic's 125-100 loss to the Hornets.

Grant entered the starting five with D.J. Augustin (ankle) and delivered elevated production compared to normal, but his statistical output was still disappointing in the context of the opportunity available to him. Part of the problem was the fact the Magic were trailing by 18 points after three quarters, prompting coach Steve Clifford to ride backup point guard Isaiah Briscoe (27 minutes) more heavily amid the blowout loss. If Augustin remains out Wednesday against the lowly Bulls, Grant should have a better chance at logging more extensive minutes and seeing his production tick up with the Magic likely to keep that game more competitive.