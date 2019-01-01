Magic's Jerian Grant: Flops in starting role
Grant started at point guard and logged nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Magic's 125-100 loss to the Hornets.
Grant entered the starting five with D.J. Augustin (ankle) and delivered elevated production compared to normal, but his statistical output was still disappointing in the context of the opportunity available to him. Part of the problem was the fact the Magic were trailing by 18 points after three quarters, prompting coach Steve Clifford to ride backup point guard Isaiah Briscoe (27 minutes) more heavily amid the blowout loss. If Augustin remains out Wednesday against the lowly Bulls, Grant should have a better chance at logging more extensive minutes and seeing his production tick up with the Magic likely to keep that game more competitive.
More News
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Moving into starting five•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Scores five points in 26 minutes•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Swipes three steals in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jerian Grant: Will be dealt to Orlando•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Career season•
-
Bulls' Jerian Grant: Contributes 13 points off bench Saturday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...