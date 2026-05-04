Wagner posted five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After beginning the season on the shelf amid his knee surgery recovery, Wagner never quite made his way into much fantasy relevance in 2025-26. Set for unrestricted free agency this offseason, the 29-year-old big man averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest across 36 regular-season games.