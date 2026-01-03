Wagner (knee) is expected to return "within the next week," Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Wagner has yet to make his season debut after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee last January, though he's inching closer to a return. The 28-year-old big man will likely be eased back into action whenever he's cleared to come back, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards. In 30 regular-season appearances (one start) in the 2024-25 campaign, Wagner averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.