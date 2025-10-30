site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Out again Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Wagner (knee) won't play Thursday against the Hornets.
Wagner has yet to debut this season and remains without a timetable for a return. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
