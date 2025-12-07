Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Wagner underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in January and has yet to make his season debut. He can be considered week-to-week until the Magic provide an update on his timeline for a return.