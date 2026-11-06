Da Silva finished Thursday's 117-104 loss to the Suns with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

Da Silva finished as Orlando's second-leading scorer, connecting on four three-pointers while attempting a team-high 12 shots from beyond the arc. The second-year forward continues to see substantial playing time with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, averaging 14.1 points across his first seven appearances this season. Although his contributions outside of scoring were limited Thursday, Da Silva remains an appealing source of points and three-pointers while Banchero is unavailable.