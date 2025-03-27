Davis (adductor) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Davis was widely expected to play Thursday, so the upgrade in his status isn't much of a surprise for fantasy managers counting on him ahead of Thursday's matchup. However, it's worth noting that he'll play under a minutes restriction in this game, as head coach Jason Kidd said the big man will be limited to somewhere around 24 to 28 minutes, according to Mason Williams of SI.com. Davis didn't play against the Knicks on Tuesday and has been limited to just two games with Dallas since being traded in the deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers before February's trade deadline. He's averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in those two outings.