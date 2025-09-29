Davis (eye) has been cleared for training camp, Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd told reporters Monday that everyone except Kyrie Irving (knee) has been cleared for training camp, which confirms that Davis is on track following his July 8 eye surgery. The big man logged 51 regular-season appearances last season between the Lakers and Mavericks, averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals. A true two-way force, Davis' health will be one of the biggest factors in Dallas' push for success this season.