Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis notched 27 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and five turnovers in 38 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Wizards.
That's two straight double-doubles for Davis to open the year, but it's also been two straight losses for the Mavericks. There's no question about Davis' ability to stuff the stat sheet, but managers will hope the losses don't become a frequent thing this season, as that would heighten the chance of an early-season shutdown for the oft-injured big man. The Mavs will look to right the ship Sunday against the Raptors.
