default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis (calf) won't play in Friday's game against Memphis.

No surprise here, as the Mavericks initially considered Davis doubtful for Friday. The superstar big man appears to be inching closer to returning, with his next chance to do so coming Saturday in Washington. Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington should handle the lion's share of the frontcourt minutes until Davis can make his way back onto the floor.

More News