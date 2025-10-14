Davis amassed 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

Davis delivered a well-rounded performance while leading all players in scoring. The star big man also tied the game high in blocks and matched the team-best mark in steals. The 32-year-old appeared in just nine regular-season games after being traded to Dallas in the 2024-25 campaign due to a left adductor strain, during which he averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game.