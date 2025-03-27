Davis (adductor) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Magic, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Knicks, Davis is trending toward returning to the floor for the Mavericks on Thursday in Orlando. The veteran big man missed 18 straight games after getting injured in his first game with Dallas following the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. In his return from the adductor injury on March 24, the one-time NBA champion racked up 12 points, six rebounds, one steal and one block in a win over the Nets.