Davis (Achilles) has been listed as probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Davis is nursing an Achilles issue, but it doesn't appear severe enough to keep him off the floor. The superstar big man is coming off a 26-point double-double in Monday's game against the Thunder. He's averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from deep.