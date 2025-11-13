Davis (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed the past seven games for Dallas, but this will be his fourth straight questionable tag. Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont requested medical data to indicate that Davis is not at risk of aggravating his left calf strain before the veteran big man receives clearance to play, but there's been no noteworthy update since. Davis' status moving forward is very much in the air.