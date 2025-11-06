Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Not expected to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against Memphis.
Davis is considered day-to-day with a low-grade calf strain, but he's not likely to suit up Friday. With the superstar big man in line for a fourth consecutive absence, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford should both play an expanded role.
