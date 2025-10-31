Davis (leg) is not expected to play Saturday against the Pistons, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Davis wasn't able to return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left lower leg soreness. Stein doesn't note how serious the injury is, but the Mavericks are typically pretty cautious with their players. If Davis ends up sitting out, Dwight Powell could be line for a start after starting the second half of Wednesday's game against the Pacers.