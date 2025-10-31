Davis (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons and Monday's game against the Rockets.

Davis has been diagnosed with a low-grade left calf strain, and he'll be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans. The Mavericks are already dealing with injuries to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (knee), which will make it even more difficult to plug up the center position for the time being. Dwight Powell could be thrust into big minutes down low, while P.J. Washington could be used as a small-ball center more frequently.