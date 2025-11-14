default-cbs-image
Davis (calf) won't play Friday against the Clippers.

Friday will mark Davis' eighth consecutive game on the inactive list, and with Dallas' next two games coming as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, it seems unlikely he'll be able to return by the end of Week 4. Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford will pick up the slack in Davis' absence.

