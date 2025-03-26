Davis (adductor) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.
After missing Tuesday's loss to the Knicks, Davis has a chance to play Thursday in Orlando. The superstar big man finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the win over the Nets on Monday after missing 18 straight games for Dallas with an adductor injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Confirmed out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Delivers 12 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Now questionable for Monday's game•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Officially doubtful for Monday•