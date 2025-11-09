Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable to face Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Davis is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive contest due to a strained left calf. If the star big man remains on the shelf, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Downgraded to out•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out Wednesday, called DTD•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Will remain out Wednesday•