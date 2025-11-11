Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable vs. Suns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Davis is looking to bring a six-game absence due to a calf strain to an end against Phoenix. The Mavericks are likely to determine his status following pregame warmups Wednesday. If Davis remains out yet again, Dallas would likely need Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington to handle the lion's share of the minutes at power forward.
